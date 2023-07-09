Your Photos
Woman killed in Brown County rollover crash

A woman was killed in a crash in rural Brown County early Sunday morning. The Brown County...
A woman was killed in a crash in rural Brown County early Sunday morning. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 2:45 a.m. in Stark Township, which south of Sleepy Eye.(Credit: MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman was killed in a crash in rural Brown County early Sunday morning.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 2:45 a.m. in Stark Township, which south of  Sleepy Eye.

The woman killed was identified as Adrainna Marie Aguilar, age 20. Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to a news release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Aguilar was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Sergio Andres Rangel, 22, of Sleepy Eye.  Rangel was westbound on Co Rd 22 when his vehicle entered the south ditch near the intersection with 22oth Ave.  The vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled multiple times.

A 2-year-old child and a 7-month-old baby were also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash but were in car seats and suffered no injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rangel was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from an area hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

