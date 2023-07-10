The 1914 Popcorn Wagon to return on Saturday

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -Things are about to start popping in New Ulm.

The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) will be opening the 1914 Popcorn Wagon on Sat., July 15.

The wagon was purchased and restored to its original appearance, in 2002, by BCHS.

The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) will be opening the 1914 Popcorn Wagon on Sat., July 15. The wagon was purchased and restored to its original appearance, in 2002, by BCHS. (Brown County Historical Society)

It is now run by a team of volunteers, with all proceeds from popcorn sales, 1919 root beer, soft drinks, and bottled water benefitting BCHS’s mission and programming.

The wagon will be operating at 12 North Broadway near the vintage gas pumps.

The 2023 Popcorn Wagon season is sponsored by Bank Midwest.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-5 p.m..

There will be additional dates in July, August, September and October.

For more information, contact by phone at 507-233-2616 or email.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.