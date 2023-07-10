Your Photos
Accused Philadelphia shooter may have begun his spree nearly two days earlier than police thought

Mementos and candles are seen at a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting...
Mementos and candles are seen at a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting spree, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. The shooting left five people dead and four others wounded Monday night. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia authorities investigating a Fourth of July holiday shooting spree that left five people dead now say the gunman killed one of the victims almost two full days before the mass shooting.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was arraigned Wednesday morning on five counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public, prosecutors said.

While authorities initially believed Carriker killed Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, in a home as part of a quickly orchestrated series of shootings, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Sunday that an error prevented police from discovering Wamah’s body right away.

‘”It has been determined through information received through a source and corroborated by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office and additional evidence; that homicide victim Joseph Wamah, Jr. was killed by suspect Kimbrady Carriker approximately 44 hours before the mass shooting,” Krasner’s office said in a statement.

Authorities said Philadelphia Police responded to a 911 call about gunshots about 2 a.m. July 2 on South 56th Street, about 90 minutes after they now believe Wamah was killed. However, police were accidentally dispatched to North 56th Street, so they didn’t find Wamah’s body right away.

“The grieving family of the deceased has been briefed on this new information, and I cannot express enough the sorrow I feel,” Krasner said.

A 2-year-old and a 13-year-old were also wounded by gunfire and another 2-year-old boy and a woman were hit by shattered glass in the rampage that made the working-class area in southwest Philadelphia the site of the nation’s worst violence around the July Fourth holiday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

