Buffalo man taken into custody after police pursuit in lower North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has been taken into custody after leading North Mankato police in lower North Mankato.

According to a release from the North Mankato Police Department, on Sun. July 9, at 1:51 p.m., a North Mankato police officer saw a driver using their cell phone.

The officer stopped the driver at the intersection of Belgrade Ave. and Nicollet Ave. West.

While the officer was speaking to the driver, they sped off eastbound on Nicollet Ave. and turned north on a side street.

The officer managed to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it for a brief time.

After a few moments, officers discovered the vehicle, crashed on the boulevard of a residence, at the intersection of Cornelia St. and Park Ave.

The driver, Brian Matthew Beldon, 43, of Buffalo, was taken into custody without further incident.

Beldon is now in custody at the Nicollet County Jail, awaiting formal charges.

