Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A Chatfield man was trapped under a tree Saturday after it fell on him while doing work in Orion Township.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to a medical call at 10:15 a.m. for a man who was trapped under a tree.

A 58-year-old man was deep in a wooded area in the 9000 block of 80th Ave SE removing trees with different machinery when the accident happened.

OCSO says the man was operating a machine on a tree when it fell and landed on top of him.

It was difficult for authorities to reach the man due to the wooded area and it took multiple pieces of equipment to get him out.

Eventually, authorities were able to get him to a point where Chatfield Ambulance could meet Mayo One. Mayo One then transported him to Saint Marys.

He is believed to have critical injuries but was talking and communicating with authorities on scene.

