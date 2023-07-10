Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree

Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree
Chatfield man seriously injured after trapped under tree(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A Chatfield man was trapped under a tree Saturday after it fell on him while doing work in Orion Township.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to a medical call at 10:15 a.m. for a man who was trapped under a tree.

A 58-year-old man was deep in a wooded area in the 9000 block of 80th Ave SE removing trees with different machinery when the accident happened.

OCSO says the man was operating a machine on a tree when it fell and landed on top of him.

It was difficult for authorities to reach the man due to the wooded area and it took multiple pieces of equipment to get him out.

Eventually, authorities were able to get him to a point where Chatfield Ambulance could meet Mayo One. Mayo One then transported him to Saint Marys.

He is believed to have critical injuries but was talking and communicating with authorities on scene.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
58-year old Scott Bolduan was travelling southbound on Hwy 13, as a semi was travelling...
Fatal vehicle collision on Hwy 13

Latest News

The New Ulm Street Dept. will be Seal Coating Center Street, Tues., July 11, From Payne Street...
City of New Ulm Seal Coating Center Street on Tuesday
While the officer was speaking to the driver, Brian Matthew Beldon, 43, of Buffalo, they sped...
Buffalo man taken into custody after police pursuit in lower North Mankato
Along Highway 169 in Mankato, the Dutler’s building opened its doors back in 1965.
Demolition starts for former Dutler’s Bowl
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
FILE - Student athletes that are entering grades 7-12, during the 2023–2024 school year, will...
MCHS offering sports screenings to student athletes across southern Minnesota