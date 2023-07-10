Your Photos
Demolition starts for former Dutler’s Bowl

Along Highway 169 in Mankato, the Dutler’s building opened its doors back in 1965.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition has begun for the former Dutler’s Bowling Alley.

Earlier this morning, after years of vacancy, the demolition of the former Vintage Mall kicked off.

An over $20 million development project will be coming to that side of town.

It will add 72 apartments and over 78,000 square feet of commercial space.

