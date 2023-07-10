Demolition starts for former Dutler’s Bowl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition has begun for the former Dutler’s Bowling Alley.

Along Highway 169 in Mankato, the Dutler’s building opened its doors back in 1965.

Earlier this morning, after years of vacancy, the demolition of the former Vintage Mall kicked off.

An over $20 million development project will be coming to that side of town.

It will add 72 apartments and over 78,000 square feet of commercial space.

