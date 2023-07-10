Fond du Lac Reservation Veterans’ Powwow: Celebrating those who served our country

SAWYER, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands made their way to the Mash-ka-wisen Powwow Grounds this weekend, taking part in a cultural celebration that honors veterans.

The sounds of drums were met with dancers wearing vibrant beads, feathers, and quills on the Fond Du Lac Reservation for the annual Veterans’ Powwow.

“A powwow is a cultural celebration,” said Jarvis Paro, an event coordinator. “A lot of people really tie it into a ceremony, but for us it’s more of a celebration.”

Serving as a time to highlight and give thanks to around 400 veterans.

“With that we call them out into the arena, we gift them, we sing honor songs for them, we sing veteran songs all throughout the weekend,” said Paro.

But also, an invite to the community while they remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s good to show the families of our fallen veterans that they are not forgotten,” said Paro. “We do honor their sacrifice.”

This year’s powwow was a bag of mixed emotions. While there was light and laughter, some tears were shed during the fallen veteran’s ceremony. Showing how meaningful the powwow is to those at the Fond Du Lac reservation.

“A lot of them were family and friends,” said Andrew Depoe, a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“That’s part of honoring them, but you need to show it every day to honor them,” said Depoe. “Tell your veterans, thank you.”

And there was no better way to say thank you than standing alongside people in the community.

“There’s no better feeling than being out here and watching it all come together,” said Paro.

The powwow brought out around 1,000 people this weekend.

