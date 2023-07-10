Former Waseca Co. Sheriff announces bid for county commissioner seat in special election

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath announces he’s running in a special election for county commissioner.

Milbrath says he’s running due to his extensive knowledge of county operations, including 24 years in the sheriff’s department, county policies, procedures, department activities and responsibilities as well as relations with local, state and federal agencies.

The election will be held on November 7th to fill the seat of Blair Nelson who recently passed away.

