OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on Highway 14 west of Owatonna should prepare for possible traffic slowdowns and delays as crews begin concrete pavement repairs.

Crews will begin the five-mile project on a section of the highway west of I-35, from Steele County Rd. 18 to SW 52nd Ave.

Both directions on Hwy 14 will see lane closures.

