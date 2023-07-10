Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

I-35 construction at Faribault begins

According to MnDOT, construction will be for resurfacing, bridge repair and ramp alterations. Construction will take place over the next two years.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 35 at Faribault should prepare for lane closures as well.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), construction will be for resurfacing, bridge repair and ramp alterations.

Construction will take place over the next two years.

Through the rest of this year, workers will focus on constructing median crossover lanes, resurfacing southbound I-35 and Rice County Road 48 and restoring a flyover ramp from Highland Place to southbound I-35 and the northbound ramp at Highway 21.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
58-year old Scott Bolduan was travelling southbound on Hwy 13, as a semi was travelling...
Fatal vehicle collision on Hwy 13

Latest News

Close to nine miles of southbound I-35, from north of Highway 30 to south of Steele County Road...
I-35 southbound construction scheduled for resurfacing
Crews will begin the five-mile project on a section of the highway west of I-35, from Steele...
Hwy 14 to undergo concrete pavement repairs
I-35 southbound construction scheduled for resurfacing
Emily Merz's Monday Morning Forecast 7/10/23
Emily Merz's Monday Morning Forecast 7/10/23