I-35 construction at Faribault begins

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 35 at Faribault should prepare for lane closures as well.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), construction will be for resurfacing, bridge repair and ramp alterations.

Construction will take place over the next two years.

Through the rest of this year, workers will focus on constructing median crossover lanes, resurfacing southbound I-35 and Rice County Road 48 and restoring a flyover ramp from Highland Place to southbound I-35 and the northbound ramp at Highway 21.

