I-35 southbound construction scheduled for resurfacing

Close to nine miles of southbound I-35, from north of Highway 30 to south of Steele County Road 31, will undergo resurfacing construction.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are scheduled to begin construction for highway resurfacing on Interstate 35 in Steele County south of Owatonna.

Close to nine miles of southbound I-35, from north of Highway 30 to south of Steele County Road 31, will undergo resurfacing construction.

A Weigh-in-Motion System and Road Weather Information System will also be installed.

