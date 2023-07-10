I-35 southbound construction scheduled for resurfacing
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are scheduled to begin construction for highway resurfacing on Interstate 35 in Steele County south of Owatonna.
Close to nine miles of southbound I-35, from north of Highway 30 to south of Steele County Road 31, will undergo resurfacing construction.
A Weigh-in-Motion System and Road Weather Information System will also be installed.
