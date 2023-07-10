I-35 southbound construction scheduled for resurfacing

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are scheduled to begin construction for highway resurfacing on Interstate 35 in Steele County south of Owatonna.

Close to nine miles of southbound I-35, from north of Highway 30 to south of Steele County Road 31, will undergo resurfacing construction.

A Weigh-in-Motion System and Road Weather Information System will also be installed.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.