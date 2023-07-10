Increased rain chances starting tomorrow

We finished off this picture perfect weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures.

Tomorrow, we will continue to heat up with high temperatures in the upper 80s, some cities may reach the 90s. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase throughout the day, but the majority of the active weather is expected to remain in northern Minnesota. Later in the evening, more active weather is possible in our area, especially in the late evening and into early morning hours Tuesday. These thunderstorms are expected to be very scattered, however they could be strong or severe, with the main threat being hail. Strong winds are also possible, and the tornado threat is very very minimal, but not entirely ruled out.

Tuesday, we may see more widespread thunderstorms and rain. While this is good news for anyone needing rain, we are not expecting rain amounts large enough to take a large bite out of the drought conditions. Rain chances appear just about every day this week, so you’ll want to keep an umbrella handy and keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Temperatures will cool back into the 70s starting Tuesday, then a gradual warming pattern will take place through next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.