Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Increased rain chances starting tomorrow

KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We finished off this picture perfect weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures.

Tomorrow, we will continue to heat up with high temperatures in the upper 80s, some cities may reach the 90s. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase throughout the day, but the majority of the active weather is expected to remain in northern Minnesota. Later in the evening, more active weather is possible in our area, especially in the late evening and into early morning hours Tuesday. These thunderstorms are expected to be very scattered, however they could be strong or severe, with the main threat being hail. Strong winds are also possible, and the tornado threat is very very minimal, but not entirely ruled out.

Tuesday, we may see more widespread thunderstorms and rain. While this is good news for anyone needing rain, we are not expecting rain amounts large enough to take a large bite out of the drought conditions. Rain chances appear just about every day this week, so you’ll want to keep an umbrella handy and keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Temperatures will cool back into the 70s starting Tuesday, then a gradual warming pattern will take place through next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
58-year old Scott Bolduan was travelling southbound on Hwy 13, as a semi was travelling...
Fatal vehicle collision on Hwy 13

Latest News

Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 7/8/23
Pleasant weather this weekend
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 7/8/23
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 7/8/23
KEYC Weather
A sunny, pleasant weekend; multiple rain chances next week
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast 7/7/2023