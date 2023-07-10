Your Photos
Iowa parents sweet corn stand helps pay for daughters’ college education

A central Iowa family's two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their sweet corn stand.
A central Iowa family's two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their sweet corn stand.
By WOI
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARLISLE, Iowa (WOI) - A central Iowa family’s two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their sweet corn stand.

Mike and Tracy Penick say it is why they started selling sweet corn in Carlisle in 1992.

Their daughters graduated from their respective colleges in the early 2000s. Their parents’ pop-up sweet corn stand on Highways 65 and 69, near Indianola, helped fund their education.

The parents say people loved seeing their then young daughters help out so much at the family’s stand. A few customers wouldn’t buy unless the girls were there.

“They said we’re only buying corn from you, if the money goes to the girls. It was important that all the money went to the girls, where people wouldn’t buy.”

The daughters now have their own families, and Mike and Tracy have six grandchildren.

They also help out at the family’s farm and sweet corn stand.

Mike and Tracy say they don’t plan to quit selling as they approach retirement. But to make it easier, they’ve hired kids who live nearby to help handpick their sweet corn.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

