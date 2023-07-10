Iowa teen makes name for himself among competitive fishermen

NORWALK, Iowa (WOI) - Fishing is not usually thought of as a competitive sport, but one teenager from Norwalk is making a name for himself as the sport grows in popularity.

Evan Powell started fishing as a hobby in the early days of the pandemic.

Now, he is the 51st ranked high school angler in the world.

Evan travels all over the country, competing against anywhere from 50 to 400 people.

He made himself the man to beat in the Major League High School World Finals, and made the 2023 Bass Master High School All-State fishing team.

Competitive fishing is not for everyone - but Evan enjoys pushing himself to reel in something bigger and better every time he is out on the water.

“This is an all day thing,” Powell said. “You get up super early, you’re out on the water super early, in the conditions no matter what it is, whether it is pouring or it’s 100 degrees out, you are out there for however long it may be.”

Evan is already getting recruited by colleges to join their fishing team when he graduates.

Over the last several years, fishing on a collegiate level has taken off, growing over 700 percent nationwide.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.