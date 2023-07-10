Your Photos
MCHS offering sports screenings to student athletes across southern Minnesota

FILE - Student athletes that are entering grades 7-12, during the 2023–2024 school year, will be able to get a $20 sports screening at one of the MCHS locations across the SW Minnesota region at events. (Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Bernadette Heier)(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) is inviting student athletes across southern Minnesota to get screened.

According to a release, student athletes that are entering grades 7-12, during the 2023–2024 school year, will be able to get a $20 sports screening at one of the MCHS locations across the Southwest Minnesota region at events, throughout July and August.

Students are asked to schedule an appointment through the patient portal, the Mayo Clinic App or by calling the listed location number. In addition, immunizations should be requested at the time of scheduling.

Sports screenings will be held at the following locations:

  • Mankato -- 1400 Madison Ave., Suite 100AA Screenings will be held on July 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Call 507-594-2600.
  • New Prague -- 212 10th Ave. NE; screenings will be held on July 25 from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. Call 952-758-4461.
  • St. James --The clinic will perform sports screenings on July 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the St. James Middle/High School in the mobile health clinic. Call 507-375-3261.
  • Waseca, 501 North State St.; Sports screenings will be held on Aug. 3 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call 507-835-1210.

While students can receive immunizations during the sports screening event, parent or guardian consent is required.

Student athletes must also bring the completed and signed Consent to Treat Unaccompanied Minor form to the sports screening event.

Insurance will be billed for any immunizations given.

Student athletes should:

  • Wear gym shorts and a T-shirt to the screening.
  • Bring school identification.
  • Bring a completed Minnesota High School League sports screening form.
  • Have a parent or guardian go with them to the screening if under 18.

If a health concern is detected during the screening, parents are urged to contact their child’s primary care clinician and the Minnesota High School League sports screening form will not be signed.

