Rochester Police investigating missing Rochester man

Wade Gordon Jr.
Wade Gordon Jr.(family of Wade Gordon Jr.)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating a missing man in the Byron and Rochester area.

According to RPD, 39-year-old Wade Gordon Jr. of Rochester was last seen leaving his job in Byron at Ornua Ingredients on July 7 around 2 a.m.

He was reported missing on July 8 by the mother of his children. She said it was unlike him to go off the radar and their family is concerned for his safety.

Gordon is described as a white man, 5′10″, 155 lbs, brown hair and green eyes.

His vehicle was located at Ornua Ingredients with no personal belongings inside.

If you have any information, you can contact RPD at 507-328-6800.

