Scattered thunderstorms this evening

We’re closely tracking the chance of some strong or severe thunderstorms this evening.

Today will be very warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and reaching 90 for some. Increased humidity will be here too, so it will definitely have that summer feeling today.

The story changes a little bit this evening, when scattered thunderstorms begin to pop up around the region near dinner time. These storms will continue into the evening, clearing out in the overnight hours. These thunderstorms will be pretty widely scattered, meaning its possible that not everyone will even receive rain. However it is still very important to remain weather aware because the storms may be strong or severe. The main threats this evening are large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is present as well, but is relatively low.

Tomorrow morning we will see clear conditions again, but then more showers and thunderstorms are expected around lunchtime. They will last through the evening. Severe weather and heavy rain are possible especially for our northern Iowa counties, but the risk is relatively lower than what we’re watching tonight.

For the rest of the week, rain and thunderstorm chances persist just about every day. Rain is much needed for many of us, so this is definitely some good news, even though the chances are still relatively low at this time.

Definitely remain weather aware this evening and tomorrow, and keep an eye on the forecast to see updated rain chances for the rest of this week.

