Trump criticizes Gov. Reynolds for remaining neutral

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Donald Trump went off on Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday, criticizing her for her decision to remain neutral in the 2024 Iowa GOP caucuses.

According to the Des Moines Register, Governor Reynolds has previously pledged not to endorse any candidate ahead of the caucuses. In a Truth Social post, Trump attacked Reynolds for not endorsing his candidacy, saying that he previously endorsed her when she needed him.

“...When she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump wrote. “Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events!”

Trump attacks Governor Reynolds in a Truth Social post (KCRG)

Trump’s criticism follows a story in which The New York Times that says that the Governor is “...softening the ground in Iowa for Mr. DeSantis, appearing to try to create the conditions for an opening for him to take on Mr. Trump...”

