City council looks to sell to EMS

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council has approved city staff to enter a purchase agreement with the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) staff has asked the city of Mankato to sell a building -- currently being used as an ambulance center- in lieu of a lease extension.

Originally, the city of Mankato owned the building as Fire Station property.

But, for five years, it’s served as a secondary Mayo Clinic ambulance site for Mankato.

Ambulance staff say the location expanded their services- supplying faster response times in Mankato’s downtown and Western areas, as well as places outside of the City’s limits.

“If you talk to emergency medicine physicians, you’ll hear them say things like ‘time is tissue,’” explained Travis Paul, MCHS Regional Chair of Administration in Southwest Minnesota. “And what that means is the sooner they call 911, the sooner the ambulance is there, the sooner they’re into the emergency departments and to the care they need. We know that outcomes are better.”

Not only was the site able to deploy more ambulances and staff, but it also supplied training areas for Mayo Clinic employees and other emergency responders, such as the City of Mankato.

Even though the first term of the lease ended in April of this year, and purchase negotiations are underway, MCHS staff say they look forward to continuing to grow its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) proximity.

“As we evaluate the city and the region, how it grows, we’re looking ahead to the future,” said Paul. “Really, to ensure that patients are getting the best care they can get close to home.”

After calculating MCHS prior investments and lease credits, City staff say the building could be sold at $416,000 -- with a closing date around Aug. 18.

City staff say the original lease allowed both the City and Mayo Clinic Health System to improve and invest a near total of $220,000 into the building’s health.

