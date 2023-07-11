Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

City council looks to sell to EMS

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Downtown Mankato
The Mankato City Council has approved city staff to enter a purchase agreement with the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council has approved city staff to enter a purchase agreement with the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) staff has asked the city of Mankato to sell a building -- currently being used as an ambulance center- in lieu of a lease extension.

Originally, the city of Mankato owned the building as Fire Station property.

But, for five years, it’s served as a secondary Mayo Clinic ambulance site for Mankato.

Ambulance staff say the location expanded their services- supplying faster response times in Mankato’s downtown and Western areas, as well as places outside of the City’s limits.

“If you talk to emergency medicine physicians, you’ll hear them say things like ‘time is tissue,’” explained Travis Paul, MCHS Regional Chair of Administration in Southwest Minnesota. “And what that means is the sooner they call 911, the sooner the ambulance is there, the sooner they’re into the emergency departments and to the care they need. We know that outcomes are better.”

Not only was the site able to deploy more ambulances and staff, but it also supplied training areas for Mayo Clinic employees and other emergency responders, such as the City of Mankato.

Even though the first term of the lease ended in April of this year, and purchase negotiations are underway, MCHS staff say they look forward to continuing to grow its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) proximity.

“As we evaluate the city and the region, how it grows, we’re looking ahead to the future,” said Paul. “Really, to ensure that patients are getting the best care they can get close to home.”

After calculating MCHS prior investments and lease credits, City staff say the building could be sold at $416,000 -- with a closing date around Aug. 18.

City staff say the original lease allowed both the City and Mayo Clinic Health System to improve and invest a near total of $220,000 into the building’s health.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments

Latest News

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
McDonald’s celebrates Fry-day on Thursday with free fries
City council looks to sell to EMS
Minnesota Dept. of Transportation Logo
Governor Walz announces $380 million in state grants for transportation projects
Professor of Sales and Marketing Management at Iowa Lakes Denise Reimer, Iowa Lakes graduate...
Iowa Lakes grad attends 2023 Okoboji Entrepreneurial Institute