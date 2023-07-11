Your Photos
Concrete pavement repairs to begin July 12 in Freeborn and Steele counties

By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on highways in Freeborn and Steele counties should prepare for possible traffic slowdowns and delays beginning July 12 as crews make concrete pavement repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The repairs are anticipated to be completed by early August and will occur at the following areas.

· Eastbound Interstate 90 near Albert Lea will be reduced to one lane between Highway 13 (Exit 154) and Freeborn County Road 46 (Exit 166).

· Highway 14 will have lane closures between Steele County Road 18 and Highway 218. Repairs started in both directions west of Owatonna on July 10, and now they will extend east of Owatonna.

Road work will take place on multiple southeast Minnesota highways such as Interstate 35, I-90, Hwy 14 and Highway 52 in an effort to repair and repave roads, making travel smoother for motorists. MnDOT will issue additional news releases when work is scheduled for other highways in southeast Minnesota this summer, and lane closure information can be found on 511mn.org.

Safety

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:

· Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

· Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).

· Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

· Avoid making lane changes within work zones.

