Demolition starts for former Dutler’s Bowling Alley

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Gateway is getting a new look. Demolition started for the former Dutler’s Bowlying Alley.

After years of vacancy, wrecking crews kicked off the demolition of the former Dutler’s Bowling Alley and Vintage Mall along Highway 169 in Mankato.

For Linda Bruss, a former Dutler’s bowler, the demolition is more than a littler bittersweet.

“It is sad to see it being Torn down,” said Bruss. “It Is sad.”

Along Highway 169 in Mankato, the Dutler’s building opened its doors back in 1965.

“[It was the] late ‘70s to Mid-’80s -- somewhere in there -- is when we were out there a lot,” said Bruss.

Every town has a popular spot for fun. For former Mankato resident Jen Magers, Dutler’s was the place to be.

“[It] just was always there, as a staple, when you came into town” recounted Magers. “It was always some place to do karaoke a lot.”

The former Vintage Mall and Dutler’s Bowl holds a lot of memories for the community. Especially for those who got to be part of its history.

Bruss remembers her time on the bowling league.

“I bowled on a league there,” said Bruss. “We were called “Berries” for eight years. I bowled my average range from 120 and went up to a 197.”

For Mager, some of life’s biggest milestones took place at Dutler’s Bowling Alley.

“That is where I was the first time I felt my daughter kick when I was pregnant,” said Mager. “My friends were bowling and just leaning back, and there was a strike, and you could see my stomach jumped. Me and my girlfriends laughed.”

An over $20 million development project will be coming to that side of town.

It will add 72 apartments and over 78,000 square feet of commercial space.

