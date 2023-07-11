Drought conditions hinder area farmers

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drought conditions are continuing throughout Minnesota, and local farmers are feeling the effects.

Another week without significant rainfall has led to still worsening drought conditions.

The latest drought monitor is showing growing drought conditions throughout Minnesota, and local farmers say that the dry conditions have thrown a wrench in their summer plans now for two straight years.

“It’s really put things behind schedule, most notably for us would be our sweet corn,” said Hillary Leuer of Leuer Gardens. “We should be selling sweet corn already, right now, but with no rain, that means no corn. So it’s just starting to get going right now and hopefully, by next week, we will have sweet corn.”

North Mankato’s weekly farmers market is where many local farmers call home, and the dry weather and intense heat have many lamenting the state of their crops.

Still some say that the market experience is worth it, regardless of the state of the products at the tables.

“I really like the market up here because it’s roomy, you know, and we normally get a good group of people,” said Carolyn Garman, a local farmer. “They come back if they like you, they come back. So, yeah, I like it here.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.