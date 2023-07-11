Final touches are being put on new Owatonna high school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “The people that are working in our. Factories and our companies are here in town. Their kids go to school here and their taxpayers as well as the rest of us that live here,” said Olson.

Federated Insurance donated 22 million dollars right off the bat to help build the new high school, including the land in now sits on.

The Owatonna Foundation and the 761 Foundation each donated 250,000, creating a community room now named the Foundation room.

“And then you consider we have a history of building high school about every 100 years. You know it’s important for, you know. To be part of that when it happens,” said Dufresne.

“Investing in our community, investing in our youth is going to be an important role in the future to draw more families to Owatonna,” said McKay.

“I think the foundation is very excited to be given the opportunity to be a part of this project and we hope that it’s a project that lasts for another 100 years, like the building that is being replaced,” said Arndt.

The Mayo Clinic Health System donated a simulation lab, giving students hands-on-learning for the healthcare industry; allowing them to work towards their CRNA certification while still in high school.

“That through these donations, we continue to foster interest and excitement around careers in healthcare, allowing students to get this experience in high school will hopefully get them to careers in healthcare and contribute to the healthcare workforce in Owatonna and our surrounding community,” said Wray-Raabolle.

And World-renowned glass manufacturer Viracon donated over 600,000 dollars in glass.

“Being able to tie together that that local pride, but also the pride and the quality of the product and the typical high end distinctive buildings that we work on, U.S. Bank stadium being a local example, being able to see it right here in our community and then understanding what that’s going to do for generations to come the spectacular,” said Madole.

“So without their support, our taxpayers would have had to pay a lot more dollars to get what we’re getting right now,” said Olson.

The district expects to slowly introduce staff over the summer, with students arriving in the fall.

