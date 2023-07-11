Governor Walz announces 2023 Pheasant Hunting Opener to be held in Owatonna

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announced that Owatonna and Steele County will host the 11th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener this fall. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14.

“As a life-long hunter and Pheasants Forever member, I look forward to celebrating one of my favorite Minnesota traditions in Owatonna and Steele County this fall,” said Governor Walz. “The pheasant opener is an opportunity to celebrate the best of Minnesota – getting outdoors during a crisp Minnesota fall, spending time with friends and family, and taking full advantage of our natural resources and outdoor recreational opportunities. Thank you to Owatonna and Steele County for hosting!”

The Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener will showcase the many hunting, recreational and community opportunities that Owatonna has to offer, including more than 2,000 acres of state-managed public hunting land in Steele County.

“The Governor’s Pheasant Opener is a great opportunity to highlight incredible public lands, outdoor recreation experiences and vibrant communities in southern Minnesota,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “I look forward to spending a fall weekend on the sweeping Minnesota prairies and enjoying all that the Owatonna community has to offer.”

Owatonna is located along the key transportation corridors of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 14, less than an hour’s drive south of the Twin Cities. It has rich outdoor opportunities, which include nearby Rice Lake State Park and the Straight River State Water Trail. Owatonna maintains more than 867 acres of parkland throughout 35 parks and has 17 miles of trails.

“We’re very excited to host the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener,” said Glenda Smith, Director of Visit Owatonna. “We look forward to the event shining a spotlight on pheasant hunting, our hunting resources, and our community.”

Steele County has long relied on its agricultural roots to power its economy, but now celebrates a skilled and diverse workforce. At twice the state average, Steele County has one of the highest concentrations of manufacturing jobs in Minnesota.

This thriving regional center serves as a shopping, tourism and healthcare magnet for southern Minnesota. It consistently ranks among the most livable small towns in the country.

The event is being coordinated by Explore Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Visit Owatonna. Online registration will be sent out in early September. Additional information and updates can be found at //visitowatonna.org/mngpho2023.

