Greater Mankato Area United Way continues partnering with agencies, initiatives helping community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way’s has given more than $2.8 million this year to partner with agencies and initiatives, including those that draw awareness to youth mental health and suicide prevention.

“It’s really a community-driven process that determines how the funds should be allocated,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way Community Impact Director Elizabeth Harstad.

Those at the Greater Mankato Area United Way continually raise the bar for funding goals. They continually receive more funding requests from nonprofits each year.

It’s those requests that they try to fill.

“[We need to be] making sure that we’re being good stewards of those funds,” explained Ceceli Polzin, the newly appointed Executive Director of the YWCA Mankato. “So, is the programming as impactful as we want it to be, you know? Where can we grow? How can we change?

For Polzin, the added funds from the United Way help them enrich their programs to a fuller extent.

“I’m able to sort of challenge my team,” explained Polzin. “Let’s think differently, you know? Let’s think about what all the possibilities are in using these funds.”

At Good Council Learning Center, they’re using their funds to help immigrants, refugees, and those looking to better their reading and writing skills; to attain scholarships, to take part in the program.

“[We want to help] if they’re beginners,” said Dorothy Zeller, Director of Good Council Learning Center. [We want them] to be able to understand the teacher, to be able to talk with their doctors -- just become more involved in the community.”

Harstad said Good Council Learning Center is just one example of how one organization can help the community.

“Good Council Learning Center is a good example of one of our newer partner programs that came to us and shared what their funding need is,” said Harstad. “So, we’ve taken that out to the community and said, you know, we know that there are additional needs, and these are ways that we can help nonprofit organizations in the community meet those needs across the impact areas of basic needs, health and education.”

Zeller expressed her gratitude for the financial aid; helping those less fortunate.

“We really appreciate the funding to help our adults who may not be able to afford a full tuition,” said Zeller.

Polzin just appreciates the empathy and understanding of the community.

“People in this community are really, really understanding when they donate money, you know that money is being utilized,” said Polzin.

The Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2024 campaign will kick off on July 25, with a goal of $2.25 million.

