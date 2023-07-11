Gustavus’s Tennis & Life Camp nears 50 years of operation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since 1976 Gustavus Adolphus College has been hosting its annual Tennis & Life Camp each summer.

The camp was founded by United States Tennis hall of famer Steve Wilkinson with the goal of prioritizing sportsmanship and life skills over strict competition, a goal that current camp leaders say is still at the heart of the summer-long camp.

“If it were just a tennis camp I wouldn’t be here, there’s no way. Steve Wilkinson did not want to start a tennis camp, he wanted to start tennis and life camps, because he was one of the top players in the world, one of the top coaches of the world, but he used tennis as a vehicle to get people to think about their lives,” said Camp Director, Neal Hagberg

Over its 47 year history, more than 70-thousand people have come through the camp.

the multi-court complex that the camp calls home was financed by more 600 donors, who also fund the camp’s scholarships.

Today the camp is headed by Neal Hagberg, who has been involved with the camp for 40 years.

Hagberg says that on top of a love for the sport of tennis, the camp cultivates a space where anybody can feel like they belong.

“My greatest joy is seeing every, almost every camper can come through and see themselves. Whatever religion or race or gender, orientation, they can see themselves and they can say I fit, not just ‘I am tolerated here, but ‘I belong here,” said Hagberg.

