Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gustavus’s Tennis & Life Camp nears 50 years of operation

The camp was founded by United States Tennis hall of famer Steve Wilkinson with the goal of prioritizing sportsmanship and life skills over strict competition,
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since 1976 Gustavus Adolphus College has been hosting its annual Tennis & Life Camp each summer.

The camp was founded by United States Tennis hall of famer Steve Wilkinson with the goal of prioritizing sportsmanship and life skills over strict competition, a goal that current camp leaders say is still at the heart of the summer-long camp.

“If it were just a tennis camp I wouldn’t be here, there’s no way. Steve Wilkinson did not want to start a tennis camp, he wanted to start tennis and life camps, because he was one of the top players in the world, one of the top coaches of the world, but he used tennis as a vehicle to get people to think about their lives,” said Camp Director, Neal Hagberg

Over its 47 year history, more than 70-thousand people have come through the camp.

the multi-court complex that the camp calls home was financed by more 600 donors, who also fund the camp’s scholarships.

Today the camp is headed by Neal Hagberg, who has been involved with the camp for 40 years.

Hagberg says that on top of a love for the sport of tennis, the camp cultivates a space where anybody can feel like they belong.

“My greatest joy is seeing every, almost every camper can come through and see themselves. Whatever religion or race or gender, orientation, they can see themselves and they can say I fit, not just ‘I am tolerated here, but ‘I belong here,” said Hagberg.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments

Latest News

Federated Insurance donated 22 million dollars right off the bat to help build the new high...
Final touches are being put on new Owatonna high school
The two-year project first broke ground in the spring of last year.
Three months until Highway 14 project completion
Construction for the All Seasons Arena is expected to start next April.
Mankato’s All Seasons Arena to see renovations
Motorists traveling on highways in Freeborn and Steele counties should prepare for possible...
Concrete pavement repairs to begin July 12 in Freeborn and Steele counties