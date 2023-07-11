Iowa Lakes grad attends 2023 Okoboji Entrepreneurial Institute

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) - A recent Iowa Lakes Community College graduate started his journey to become an entrepreneur in a once in a lifetime experience.

Dylan Short attended the 2023 Okoboji Entrepreneurial Institute (OEI), a week-long experience that focuses on entrepreneurship and teamwork.

This year, 22 students from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, Buena Vista University, and Iowa Lakes Community College took part in the life-changing college credit training. There, the students collaborated with peer entrepreneurs, took advice from seasoned entrepreneurs, and learned how to pitch business ideas to a panel of judges, and received insight on their business ideas.

Short graduated from the Powersports and Power Equipment Technology program at Iowa Lakes in May 2023, and has already opened a repair business in Cherokee, IA, called Short’s Cycles and Small Engine.

“OEI was like nothing I have done before,” said Short. “While there, we helped research how to get a hospitality program at a new location around Okoboji. I had to set up a pitch for a panel of coaches about my business idea. Then, I had the opportunity to meet with and learn from successful local entrepreneurs. Meeting students from other colleges was a blast. I’m now working on improving my business pitch.”

During their week at OEI, students took part in advanced study lessons about entrepreneurship, including seminars with successful entrepreneurs, businesses, and community leaders.

To learn more about the Powersports and Power Equipment Technology program at Iowa Lakes, please visit here.

