Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man arrested after fleeing police, hitting squad car in Grand Rapids

Police lights
Police lights(WPTA)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man was arrested after fleeing police and allegedly intentionally hitting a squad car in Grand Rapids.

At 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call of a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of S.E. 6th Avenue.

The caller reported that the male suspect in that domestic disturbance “intentionally and repeatedly” rammed the victim’s vehicle while they were inside, according to police.

When officers arrived, the Grand Rapids Police Department tried to pull the vehicle over.

Authorities say the suspect refused to stop and continued southbound on Highway 169, heading out of town.

The vehicle then turned around and officers followed it northbound into Grand Rapids.

In another attempt to stop the vehicle, officers used spike strips near the 2100 block of South Pokegama Avenue.

The suspect vehicle then continued northbound to the 13th Street South intersection where it was boxed in.

During this, police say the driver intentionally hit an Itasca County Sheriff’s squad car.

According to authorities, law enforcement needed to break the vehicle’s passenger window to stop the driver.

He was then arrested, transported for medical review, and eventually brought to the Itasca County Jail. He is expected to be charged with multiple felonies.

“Grand Rapids Police Department is greatly appreciative for the assistance of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol,” said officials in a statement. “This collaboration brought an acceptable conclusion to this dangerous event in our community.”

No one was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

Showers and thunderstorm chances will continue ahead of a quieter, pleasant weekend in the works.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-12-2023
Concrete pavement repairs to begin July 12 in Freeborn and Steele counties
Credit: MGN
MN Lawmakers expect newly adopted non-compete ban to have big impact
Pastor Michael Shover of Christ the Redeemer Church in Pella, left, argues with Ryan Maher, of...
Iowa Republicans pass bill banning most abortions after about 6 weeks
St. Peter came up with the win 4-3 after a Sowder walked it off with a sac fly.
St. Peter takes down Belle Plaine in a evening Town Ball clash