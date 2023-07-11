Mankato’s All Seasons Arena to see renovations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The All Seasons Arena was built back in 1973 and expanded in 1998.

Since then, it has been a year-round two-sheet indoor ice rink, currently operated by the City of Mankato.

“When we took over as the operator, we knew that there was going to be concerns revolving around the ice plant. The North rink has the ice plant that is original from 1998. The South rink had been replaced but it has components which are 50 years old,” said Director of Administrative Services, Parker Skophammer.

In less than a year, an almost 12 million dollar improvement project could come to the arena.

“The joint powers, including Blue Earth County, North Mankato, the city of Mankato, to move this forward to the design phase which you know is in line with ensuring that we, the youth and really all ages have a place to play hockey, have some amenities and some things that we can be proud of,” said Skophammer.

The city of Mankato, North Mankato and Blue Earth County, which all share ownership of the arena, moved to the first steps of the project.

“I would say kind of the mantra to this that, that we rallied around certainly with youth hockey figure skating, the school districts were we need to have ice, we need to ensure that the kids have got ice. So, the first priority is the rink replacement,” said

Mankato Area Public Schools also agreed to contribute.

“Taking care of what we have and from those three things, I think we’re able to accomplish all of those,” said Skophammer.

Construction for the All Seasons Arena is expected to start next April.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.