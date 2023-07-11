Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato’s All Seasons Arena to see renovations

Construction for the All Seasons Arena is expected to start next April.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The All Seasons Arena was built back in 1973 and expanded in 1998.

Since then, it has been a year-round two-sheet indoor ice rink, currently operated by the City of Mankato.

“When we took over as the operator, we knew that there was going to be concerns revolving around the ice plant. The North rink has the ice plant that is original from 1998. The South rink had been replaced but it has components which are 50 years old,” said Director of Administrative Services, Parker Skophammer.

In less than a year, an almost 12 million dollar improvement project could come to the arena.

“The joint powers, including Blue Earth County, North Mankato, the city of Mankato, to move this forward to the design phase which you know is in line with ensuring that we, the youth and really all ages have a place to play hockey, have some amenities and some things that we can be proud of,” said Skophammer.

The city of Mankato, North Mankato and Blue Earth County, which all share ownership of the arena, moved to the first steps of the project.

“I would say kind of the mantra to this that, that we rallied around certainly with youth hockey figure skating, the school districts were we need to have ice, we need to ensure that the kids have got ice. So, the first priority is the rink replacement,” said

Mankato Area Public Schools also agreed to contribute.

“Taking care of what we have and from those three things, I think we’re able to accomplish all of those,” said Skophammer.

Construction for the All Seasons Arena is expected to start next April.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments

Latest News

The camp was founded by United States Tennis hall of famer Steve Wilkinson with the goal of...
Gustavus’s Tennis & Life Camp nears 50 years of operation
Federated Insurance donated 22 million dollars right off the bat to help build the new high...
Final touches are being put on new Owatonna high school
The two-year project first broke ground in the spring of last year.
Three months until Highway 14 project completion
Motorists traveling on highways in Freeborn and Steele counties should prepare for possible...
Concrete pavement repairs to begin July 12 in Freeborn and Steele counties