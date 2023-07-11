Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

McDonald’s celebrates Fry-day on Thursday with free fries

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.(McDonald's)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Grimace’s birthday celebration may be over, but a new celebration in National Fry Day is Thursday, July 13. McDonald’s is celebrating by giving away their world famous fries for free when you order them on the McDonald’s app.

More then 220 McDonald’s are participating in the holiday across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The complimentary fries are free no matter the size you order.

The offer is valid one time only July 13 at participating McDonald’s. Registering through the app is required, but no purchase is necessary.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments

Latest News

City council looks to sell to EMS
Minnesota Dept. of Transportation Logo
Governor Walz announces $380 million in state grants for transportation projects
The Mankato City Council has approved city staff to enter a purchase agreement with the Mayo...
City council looks to sell to EMS
Professor of Sales and Marketing Management at Iowa Lakes Denise Reimer, Iowa Lakes graduate...
Iowa Lakes grad attends 2023 Okoboji Entrepreneurial Institute