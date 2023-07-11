McDonald’s celebrates Fry-day on Thursday with free fries

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Grimace’s birthday celebration may be over, but a new celebration in National Fry Day is Thursday, July 13. McDonald’s is celebrating by giving away their world famous fries for free when you order them on the McDonald’s app.

More then 220 McDonald’s are participating in the holiday across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The complimentary fries are free no matter the size you order.

The offer is valid one time only July 13 at participating McDonald’s. Registering through the app is required, but no purchase is necessary.

