Minnesota State Fair announces new foods, vendors

Paletas in Two Flavors - Dill Pickle Lemonade and Mini Donut
Paletas in Two Flavors - Dill Pickle Lemonade and Mini Donut(Minnesota State Fair)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Great Minnesota Get Together is gaining new additions this year.

The Minnesota State Fair added 34 official new foods and seven new food vendors for 2023.

Officials say, in total, 500 foods will be available at nearly 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.

New food selections include a bee sting sundae, “Kind of Big Dill” pickle lemonade, and walleye fritter pops.

Guests will be able to try new vendors such as Churros & Aguas Fresca, Tasti Whip, and Afro Deli.

The Minnesota State Fair will run from Thursday, August 24 through Labor Day, September 4.

For a full list of new fair additions, click here.

