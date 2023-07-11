More thunderstorms on the way

We’re starting off our Tuesday with much cooler temperatures than yesterday, and way less humidity as well.

We will see fairly clear skies this morning, but cloud coverage will increase as we progress through the rest of the day. We’re tracking rain and thunderstorm chances for this afternoon as well.

Scattered showers are expected to move in around 2pm, lasting through the rest of today and into the overnight as well. There is a chance for severe weather again this evening, mostly for northwestern Iowa and very southeastern Minnesota. Possible threats include large hail and damaging winds, similar to what we saw last night.

Rain chances return again tomorrow afternoon, with another round of scattered thunderstorms expected throughout the later part of the day.

The rain chances don’t stop there, which is great news for anyone needing rain. We do have rain chances every day for the rest of this week. Unfortunately at this time we are not quite expecting rain totals that will dramatically impact the growing drought conditions.

Rain chances continue through this weekend along with comfortable temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

