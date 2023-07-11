Multiple rain chances this week; a sunny, pleasant weekend ahead

We are tracking a series of relatively weak systems that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday. As of right now, it does not look like rain will be significant, and the overall threat for severe weather is low. The upcoming weekend will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Our long-range forecast models are suggesting that we may be heading into a much warmer, dry pattern that could start by mid to late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and significantly cooler than yesterday. Highs will only reach the mid 70s this afternoon.

An upper-level low-pressure system is sitting almost stationary over Canada’s Hudson Bay, and that will continue to spin a couple more systems our way over the next several days. Our first in that series of systems will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight into Wednesday morning. The severe weather threat is low for the Mankato area and much of south central Minnesota, with a slightly better chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm across far southwestern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Hail and wind will be the main threats.

Wednesday will start with a lingering shower or thunderstorm and quite a few clouds in the morning. By afternoon, it should become partly cloudy with high temps climbing into the upper 70s. The next wave, combined with energy from any sunshine we get Wednesday afternoon, will spark another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Once again, the threat for severe weather is low, but one or two isolated thunderstorms could produce marginally severe hail and/or wind gusts. We will get a bit of a break on Thursday, with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Once again, the severe threat is low.

With all of these systems, rain will be limited to areas impacted by individual showers and thunderstorms.. Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts of a half-inch or more, but we are not expecting large areas of widespread rainfall over the next several days.

By the weekend, things will dry out. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the low to mid 80s on Saturday, upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday. Sunny, dry weather will continue into next week. At this time, long-range models are suggesting that an area of high pressure could develop over our region by mid to late next week, leading to an extended period of hot and dry conditions. Stay tuned... The First Alert Weather Team will have updates as we get closer.

