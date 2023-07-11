Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Multiple rain chances this week; a sunny, pleasant weekend ahead

KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are tracking a series of relatively weak systems that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday. As of right now, it does not look like rain will be significant, and the overall threat for severe weather is low. The upcoming weekend will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Our long-range forecast models are suggesting that we may be heading into a much warmer, dry pattern that could start by mid to late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and significantly cooler than yesterday. Highs will only reach the mid 70s this afternoon.

An upper-level low-pressure system is sitting almost stationary over Canada’s Hudson Bay, and that will continue to spin a couple more systems our way over the next several days. Our first in that series of systems will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight into Wednesday morning. The severe weather threat is low for the Mankato area and much of south central Minnesota, with a slightly better chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm across far southwestern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Hail and wind will be the main threats.

Wednesday will start with a lingering shower or thunderstorm and quite a few clouds in the morning. By afternoon, it should become partly cloudy with high temps climbing into the upper 70s. The next wave, combined with energy from any sunshine we get Wednesday afternoon, will spark another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Once again, the threat for severe weather is low, but one or two isolated thunderstorms could produce marginally severe hail and/or wind gusts. We will get a bit of a break on Thursday, with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Once again, the severe threat is low.

With all of these systems, rain will be limited to areas impacted by individual showers and thunderstorms.. Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts of a half-inch or more, but we are not expecting large areas of widespread rainfall over the next several days.

By the weekend, things will dry out. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the low to mid 80s on Saturday, upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday. Sunny, dry weather will continue into next week. At this time, long-range models are suggesting that an area of high pressure could develop over our region by mid to late next week, leading to an extended period of hot and dry conditions. Stay tuned... The First Alert Weather Team will have updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments

Latest News

Emily Merz's Tuesday AM Forecast 7/11/23
More thunderstorms on the way
Emily Merz's Tuesday AM Forecast 7/11/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday AM Forecast 7/11/23
KEYC
Storms ending, cooler into Tuesday morning
KEYC News Now at 6 weather