Three months until Highway 14 project completion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says that most major construction projects such as bridges are complete, and all that’s left is to do is pave and grade roads.

Project leaders say that weather has been friendly to the project, and that the project’s open date of mid-October is right on schedule. Once the road opens, work will continue to put on the finishing touches, but that work won’t disrupt traffic.

”There’s always some seeding, there’s some turf establishment. There’s roads, there are connecting roads that we maybe have to finish some surfacing on but yes once we open Highway 14 this fall at some point it’ll be open as if it’s open for the future,” said Project Manager, Todd Kjolstad.

The two-year project first broke ground in the spring of last year.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.