Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Trump can be held liable in writer’s defamation lawsuit after Justice Department reverses course

FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court in Manhattan, May 9, 2023, in New York. The...
FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court in Manhattan, May 9, 2023, in New York. The Justice Department on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, said that former President Donald Trump can be held personally liable for remarks he made about a Carroll, who accused him of rape, a reversal of its position that Trump was protected because he was president when he made the remarks. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday said that Donald Trump can be held personally liable for remarks he made about a woman who accused him of rape — a reversal of its position that Trump was protected because he was president when he made the remarks.

In a letter filed with the judge presiding over a defamation lawsuit that columnist E. Jean Carroll brought in Manhattan federal court in 2020, the department says it no longer has “a sufficient basis” to conclude that Trump was motivated in his statements about Carroll’s claims by more than an insignificant desire to serve the United States.

Previously, the department had agreed with Trump’s attorneys that he was protected from the lawsuit by the Westfall Act, which provides federal employees absolute immunity from lawsuits brought over conduct occurring within the scope of their employment.

In May, a jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages after concluding that Trump sexually abused her in 1996 at a midtown Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store and then defamed her last fall with comments he made about her and her claims. While the jury concluded Trump sexually abused Carroll, it rejected her rape claim.

The trial resulted from a lawsuit Carroll brought last November after New York state temporarily allowed victims of sexual abuse to make civil claims for attacks that occurred even decades earlier.

In the government’s letter, U.S. lawyers cited the jury’s verdict, Trump’s October deposition and new claims Carroll has since made that Trump defamed her again with comments he made during a CNN town hall a day after the verdict.

The letter gives fresh fuel to Carroll’s original defamation lawsuit, which had been delayed by appeals over whether Trump could be held liable for statements he made while president.

The original claims are scheduled for trial next January and stem from comments Trump made in 2019 after Carroll first went public with her claims about being sexually attacked by Trump in a memoir.

Carroll’s lawyer, Robbie Kaplan, welcomed the DOJ submission, saying it was one of the “last obstacles” to the lawsuit reaching trial.

“We are grateful that the Department of Justice has reconsidered its position,” she said in a statement. “We have always believed that Donald Trump made his defamatory statements about our client in June 2019 out of personal animus, ill will, and spite, and not as President of the United States.”

Lawyers for Trump did not immediately comment.

Earlier in the day, Carroll’s lawyers filed papers challenging a counterclaim in the defamation lawsuit by Trump’s lawyers who maintained that Carroll had defamed him with comments she made after the May verdict — in part because she repeated statements that he had raped her.

The lawyers wrote that his counterclaim was “nothing more than his latest effort to spin his loss at trial.”

They said the sexual abuse Trump was found liable for was equivalent to rape under some criminal statutes and would require him to register for the rest of his life as a sex offender if it had been a criminal claim.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments

Latest News

8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
The camp was founded by United States Tennis hall of famer Steve Wilkinson with the goal of...
Gustavus’s Tennis & Life Camp nears 50 years of operation
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov....
Larry Nassar was stabbed in prison cell, attack not seen by surveillance cameras, AP source says
Federated Insurance donated 22 million dollars right off the bat to help build the new high...
Final touches are being put on new Owatonna high school
The two-year project first broke ground in the spring of last year.
Three months until Highway 14 project completion