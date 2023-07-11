Your Photos
Tuesday Tunes: Dan Duffy from the Dan Duffy Orchestra

For this week’s edition of Tuesday Tunes, we have Dan Duffy from the Dan Duffy Orchestra live in the studio.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s edition of Tuesday Tunes, we have Dan Duffy from the Dan Duffy Orchestra live in the studio.

The orchestra sticks to 30s, 40s and 50s swing music, with a few modern songs mixed in.

The Dan Duffy Orchestra plays for many local events where you can check them out. You can also find out more by finding their Facebook page.

