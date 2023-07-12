Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office helps Eagle Lake with officer shortage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In an attempt to curb the ongoing shortage of police officers, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office has entered into a partnership with the city of Eagle Lake to provide officers to help on patrol duties.

The city used to have just three active officers, but two left for other opportunities, leaving only the town’s police chief to operate the entire department.

Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal says that the shortage is a side effect of the officer shortage that is impacting police departments everywhere.

“It’s all over the state and it might even be all over the country. Small police departments and even some larger distinctions are struggling right now. The pool of candidates isn’t as big to grab from as it used to be,” said Wersal.

The sheriff’s office already contracts out and acts as police departments for towns like St. Clair, Vernon Center and Good Thunder.

The office believes that the partnership will only be temporary until Eagle Lake can fill the vacant positions.

The partnership comes just in the midst of town festival season, when police presences will be more necessary as people in ordinarily sleepy towns, such as Tater Days in Eagle Lake this coming weekend.

“We’ll provide patrol coverage when their police chief is off and to take their calls when no one else is available over there. We’ll have deputies in town to help out with Tater Days as well,” said Wersal.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.