‘Board’ with your house? Get wooden decor from Wood & Scrolls

Anna from Wood & Scroll joins to offer some tips on how to make wooden home decor.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Anna from Wood & Scroll joins to show off her creations and offer some tips on how to make wooden home decor.

Wood & Scroll is a local business, run by Anna Sink. She is known for making handmade woodwork, using a scroll to cut out pieces for designs.

Wood & Scroll takes custom orders and sells original pieces online, as well as at the Mankato Vintage Market. For more information you can find them on social media or online at https://www.woodandscroll.com/

