City of North Mankato looks to public for opinions on the Lookout Dr. area plan

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato wants to hear the public’s voice about the Lookout Drive area plan,

A virtual open house will be made available from Wed., July 19 to Wed., Aug. 2, in which the public will have the opportunity to take a closer look at the Lookout Drive Area Plan on the City’s website.

The city recently adopted the Lookout Drive Corridor Study, which will evaluate roadway activity and find improvements for the Lookout Drive area.

The area plan will look beyond corridor improvements, trying to achieve a collaborative effort toward the future of Lookout Drive.

The public is invited to supply feedback by visiting the virtual open house via the following link.

Questions may also be directed to City Planner Matt Lassonde or calling (507) 514-6456.

