Concrete pavement repairs begin July 13 on Interstate 35 in Faribault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 35 in Faribault should prepare for possible traffic slowdowns and delays beginning July 13. Crews will begin to make concrete pavement repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The left lane of northbound Interstate 35 will be open as crews make repairs in the right lane. Work is anticipated to be completed early August.

This will occur in the same area the resurfacing project is currently taking place, but the concrete pavement repairs will extend north to the Dundas Rest Area.

The resurfacing project has the following traffic impacts:

· Motorists may experience traffic slowdowns or backups during key travel periods such as commuting times and weekends because of large traffic volumes on Interstate 35

· Traffic reduced to a single lane in each direction

· Southbound traffic shifted onto northbound side of Interstate 35 while Rice County Road 48 southbound ramp and southbound mainline work is completed from Bagley Avenue to the south end of the project

· Ramps occasionally closed, two of the three ramps into Faribault may be under construction at the same time

The concrete repair work is taking place on multiple southeast Minnesota highways such as I-35, Interstate 90, Highway 14 and Highway 52 in an effort to repair and repave roads, making travel smoother for motorists. MnDOT will issue additional news releases when work is scheduled for other highways in southeast Minnesota this summer, and lane closure information can be found on 511mn.org.

Safety

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:

· Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

· Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).

· Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

· Avoid making lane changes within work zones.

