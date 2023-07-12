Your Photos
Fisherman who did not return home recovered from Leech Lake

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WALKER, MN. (Northern News Now) - The body of a fisherman has been recovered from a Cass County lake.

On Monday at approximately 5:49 p.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fisherman who did not return to his residence after fishing on Leech Lake.

Deputies began to search the lake by land, boat, and air.

Authorities say they were able to find the fisherman’s boat on the east shore of Sucker Bay around 8:18 p.m.

A search of the area was then conducted and the fisherman was not found.

The team stopped the search until 7 a.m. Tuesday due to the dark evening hours.

After almost 12 hours of searching, the body of the 71-year-old fisherman from Walker was located in the area of Sucker Bay.

According to authorities, an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lakes Area Dive Team assisted in the search and recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

