Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iron Range man charged with shooting his brother

Robert James Cope
Robert James Cope(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Virginia man has been charged after shooting his own brother.

Robert James Cope, 30, was charged with several felonies including second-degree attempted murder.

Authorities say on July 8 at approximately 10:20 a.m. officers were dispatched to a shooting at a residence of 9th Street South in Virginia.

Law enforcement was informed that Cope had shot his brother in the head.

The person who called police said Cope was also still on scene trying to hug his brother.

When authorities arrived, the door to the residence swung open and they ordered Cope out of the house.

It was stated he had blood on numerous parts of his body.

Officers then went to the second floor of the residence to find Cope’s brother lying on the floor of a bedroom with blood near his head.

He was barely breathing and unresponsive.

Authorities say Cope’s parents were also in the room.

A Ruger 9MM was found in the hallway with what appeared to be blood on the back of the frame with hair stuck in it.

The magazine had six un-shot bullets as well.

According to officers, they heard Cope say, “After I went in the bathroom, I came back out, and then all of a sudden, I had a gun,” and “I came out of the bathroom when I came to, I had a gun coming back from the firing of what happened.”

Cope was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to the jail.

During transport, an officer heard him say, “I woke up from a dream and was told to shoot my brother.”

In a statement to officers, their mother stated she was downstairs at the time the shooting happened. When she heard the shot she said she ran upstairs and found Cope over his brother, who was bleeding.

Their father then came up the stairs and called 911.

In the last 10 years, Cope has had three felony convictions for threats of violence and a felony conviction for domestic assault.

If convicted, Cope faces over 70 years behind bars for his current charges.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

Mankato Christian Academy will hold an open house for prospective students and parents tonight...
Mankato Christian Academy to hold open house
FILE -- The event will be held on Thurs., July 13, and will highlight some recently announced...
Lt. Gov. Flanagan to make appearance at workplace development program
Self-guided tours for the newly renovated park will run from 3-6 p.m., where residents will be...
Thomas Park re-opening; public invited to self-guided tours
Thomas Park re-opening; public invited to self-guided tours
On and off thunderstorm chances continue ahead of pleasant and sunny weekend in the works.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-13-2023