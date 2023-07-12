Keen Bank to relocate Hope location to Owatonna, offering more services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Keen Bank will be relocating their Hope location to 496 W North Street in Owatonna around October 31, 2023. Moving the bank to Owatonna will allow them to offer more services for an optimal banking experience. Some of these services include a drive-thru, an ATM and a convenient location. Keen Bank employees will continue to serve customers with plans to add additional staff.

“We are excited for this opportunity to bring Keen Bank to the Owatonna market,” said Bernie Gaytko, President and CEO of Keen Bank. “We are constantly evaluating ways to provide the best products and services to our customers, and our decision to relocate our Hope location comes after thoughtful consideration of the market and our fantastic employees that have and will continue to provide outstanding service.”

Keen Bank prides itself on being a local, third generation family-owned and managed community bank, committed to customers and their financial wellbeing by providing exceptional customer service and innovative, convenient banking solutions. For more information visit keen.bank.

