Low-flying planes to spray treament for spongy moths

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Residents of St. Louis and Carlton counties may see low flying planes spraying treatment in their areas this week.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will be doing aerial treatments to slow the spread of spongy moths, previously known as gypsy moths.

Spongy moths are among the nation’s most destructive tree pests and have been slowly spreading into Minnesota over the last three decades.

According to the MDA, the treatment is harmless to humans and isn’t sprayed at a heavy rate, so it will eventually wash away.

“Everyone knows about a chapstick tube per acre. So, it’s a really small application rate, but it floods the area with this pheromone which interrupts that mating,” said Kimberly Cremers with the MDA.

The aerial treatment will be happening on July 14 and 17.

Crews will begin work both days as early as 6:30 a.m. and continue through the day.

