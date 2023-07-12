Your Photos
The Mankato Clinic and Enara Health invite the community to walk with Enara

Mankato Clinic
The Mankato Clinic and Enara Health invite you to step towards a healthier lifestyle.
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Clinic and Enara Health invite you to step towards a healthier lifestyle. Bring a friend and show up for a 2 mile walk on the Red Jacket Trail. 

The walk is scheduled for Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. The meeting point is outside at the start of the Red Jacket Trail.

Enara Health is a personalized weight loss and management program for people who are struggling with obesity. This event will give you the opportunity to discover how the Enara Health Program can transform your life, meet the provider team, and connect with current Enara members who are achieving remarkable results.

This is a free event, but registration is required. To register for this event please visit https://forms.gle/van19QbrHkZ2gwaRA.

