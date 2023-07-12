The Mankato Clinic and Enara Health invite the community to walk with Enara

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Clinic and Enara Health invite you to step towards a healthier lifestyle. Bring a friend and show up for a 2 mile walk on the Red Jacket Trail.

The walk is scheduled for Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. The meeting point is outside at the start of the Red Jacket Trail.

Enara Health is a personalized weight loss and management program for people who are struggling with obesity. This event will give you the opportunity to discover how the Enara Health Program can transform your life, meet the provider team, and connect with current Enara members who are achieving remarkable results.

This is a free event, but registration is required. To register for this event please visit https://forms.gle/van19QbrHkZ2gwaRA.

