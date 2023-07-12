Milling to begin on North Highland Ave. in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists might need to adjust their travel time in New Ulm on Thursday.

According to the City of New Ulm, milling on N. Highland Ave., from TH 14 to Oak St., will begin Thurs., July 13.

Because there will be flaggers controlling traffic, delays should be expected.

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes, if possible.

