Milling to begin on North Highland Ave. in New Ulm

According to the City of New Ulm, milling on N. Highland Ave., from TH 14 to Oak St., will...
According to the City of New Ulm, milling on N. Highland Ave., from TH 14 to Oak St., will begin Thurs., July 13.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists might need to adjust their travel time in New Ulm on Thursday.

According to the City of New Ulm, milling on N. Highland Ave., from TH 14 to Oak St., will begin Thurs., July 13.

Because there will be flaggers controlling traffic, delays should be expected.

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes, if possible.

