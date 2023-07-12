Your Photos
Minnesota ranked as a top state for businesses

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Minnesota is a top-five state for businesses, according to a recent CNBC study.

Minnesota’s ranking is based on 86 key indicators in 10 categories of competitiveness, including workforce, infrastructure, economy, health, and business friendliness.

“Businesses are at the heart of our communities, our workforce, and our state’s economy. They drive our economic growth, culture, and innovation. From investing in broadband and our highway system to child care and job training, we will continue working hard to make Minnesota the best state to own a business.”

Governor Walz

This ranking comes as the Governor and Lieutenant Governor recently announced state and federal investments to expand broadband access and as Governor Walz recently signed the state’s largest-ever infrastructure bill, which will create good-paying jobs, invest in infrastructure, and bring long-term benefits to communities across the state.

Last week, Governor Walz visited a microchip manufacturing company in Bloomington to highlight investments Minnesota made in Minnesota’s high-tech manufacturing industry, including a $250 million investment in expanding Minnesota’s microchip industry that took effect July 1.

