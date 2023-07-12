Northern Minnesota ruffed grouse population rising

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota DNR’s annual spring drumming count has shown a rise in ruffed grouse and not much change in the sharp-tailed grouse population.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the bird’s population goes up and down on a ten-year cycle, a pattern that has been studied for the last 72 years.

In their recent trend, ruffed grouse hit the low point of the cycle in 2021, but the count was still higher than previous lows.

In 2022, the population rose to unexpectedly higher counts and then again this year.

However, the counts are made during the spring drumming season and don’t tell us what the hunting season will bring.

“While ruffed grouse drumming counts are up in the core ruffed grouse range, they are not an accurate way to predict the birds that will be present during the fall hunting season,” said Charlotte Roy, DNR grouse project leader. “Nesting success and chick survival during the spring and summer are among the factors that influence the number of birds present in the fall.”

The DNR said one partial explanation for the unexpected rise in ruffed grouse is the warmer temperatures and dry conditions that support a higher nesting success rate and chick survival.

Snow conditions were also favorable for roosting throughout much of the grouse’s habitat in the past two years.

The ruffed grouse survey report can be found on the grouse management webpage of the DNR website.

The sharp-tailed grouse population has remained similar to last year’s numbers.

Levels remain low in east-central Minnesota after the DNR closed the hunting season in 2021.

The DNR said the low population levels are thought to be driven by the changing habitat conditions which can reduce the one to three square miles of grassland and brushland that is required for them to survive.

For more information on the sharp-tailed grouse numbers, visit the DNR website.

