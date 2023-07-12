Your Photos
Over a year of the 988 suicide and crisis line, nearly 36,000 calls in MN

If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health or a suicidal crisis, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the 988 suicide in crisis lifeline.
By Nick Beck
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A year has passed since the launch of the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline. Through nearly 36,000 calls; the numbers speak hope to Minnesotans in crisis.

“People call in to the 988 suicide in crisis lifeline for many different reasons. They call in for, you know, mental health concerns. They call in just to chat and talk. They call in because of suicidal ideation, but it’s really just it’s a network,” said Suicide Prevention Supervisor, Tanya Carter.

Those three numbers, 9-8-8, have made it easier to get people the help they need.

Tanya Carter at the Minnesota Department of Health says in 93% of the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline calls, the call specialists were able to connect the callers to resources and or resolve the reason for calling.

5% of the calls are referred to mobile crisis with the callers permission

2% of the calls are referred to 911/emergency response

“They have the ability to connect to other mental health resources within the community or refer someone for you know, if they’re struggling financially or you know they have that ability to be able to get additional resources,” said Carter.

“The call specialists for 988 are really good when you’re calling them that they’ll triage the call to you know, if they feel what you’re sharing with them is needing that, you know, higher level of care of that emergency,” said Carter.

The main goal for the Minnesota Department of Health is to spread awareness that 988 is always available, even with concern for loved ones.

“But we’ve come a long ways in acknowledging, you know, when we as humans need some additional help, need some additional support as it relates to our mental health. That shift to, you know 988 from that 10 digit number is. One of the first steps in, you know, acknowledging and making that happen,” said Carter.

If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health or a suicidal crisis, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the 988 suicide in crisis lifeline. Crisis counselors are available to assist you 24/7 365 days out of the year.

