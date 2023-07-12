Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Prosecutors seek aggravated sentence against Adam Fravel

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel. Fravel, the former boyfriend of a Minnesota woman whose body was found hidden in a rural area of the state, was charged Friday, June 9, 2023, in her death.(Winona County Detention Center via AP)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The prosecuting attorney in the murder of Madeline Kingsbury intends to seek an aggravated sentence against Adam Fravel if he is found guilty.

Fravel is charged with second-degree murder and facing a maximum of 40 years in prison.

In a notice to the court, Karin Sonneman reasoned Kingsbury was treated with particular cruelty and the offender should be held responsible. The notice details the way Kingsbury’s body was hidden in culvert north of Mabel.

Sonneman argues the concealment of Kingsbury’s body, could be used to support a higher sentence.

Madeline Kingsbury was reported missing on March 31, 2023. her body was located June 7, 2023. Her loved one, including family and friends, spent 69 days not knowing whether she was alive or dead. They were depreived of saying their final goodbyes in a timely manner before her body started decomposing after spending 69 days concealed in the woods.

Ms. Kingsbury’s children, both under the age of 7, were left in a state of confusion and uncertainty as they did not know where their mother was, what happened to their mother, or why they could not spend time with her for 69 days before someone could attempt the heart-wrenching task of explaining to them that their mother was dead.

Karin Sonneman, prosecuting attorney

Fravel is set to appear in court on July 20 for an omnibus hearing.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Concrete pavement repairs to begin July 12 in Freeborn and Steele counties
Credit: MGN
MN Lawmakers expect newly adopted non-compete ban to have big impact
St. Peter came up with the win 4-3 after a Sowder walked it off with a sac fly.
St. Peter takes down Belle Plaine in a evening Town Ball clash